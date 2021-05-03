Carnival says it will continue to work towards a July restart

Carnival Cruise Line says despite constructive talks with US health authorities over a July restart, many questions "remain unanswered".

The line wants to resume sailings onboard three ships from Florida and Texas, with Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze sailing from Galveston, and Carnival Horizon from Miami.



Additionally, it hopes to deploy Carnival Miracle to Seattle to take on some of Carnival Freedom’s Alaska departures, if a solution can be found to allow sailing to resume in the region.



Carnival said owing to the ongoing uncertainty, guests booked on these sailings are free to cancel without penalty by 31 May and receive a full refund.



The line on Tuesday (12 May) confirmed all planned sailings on its other ships, due to depart up to and on 30 July, have now been cancelled; guests with affected bookings are eligible for its future cruise credit and onboard credit offer, or a full refund.