The vessels, Carnival Glory and Carnival Legend, collided on 20 December in the port of Mexico’s island Cozumel, in the Caribbean.

Although Glory’s stern was smashed, no serious injuries were reported and passengers described the impact as like a large wave.

There are some residual delays to Glory’s schedule as workers repair a dining room, but the cruise line says all other systems are working normally.

Both ship’s seven-day itineraries, scheduled to depart on 22 December, went ahead as planned, with the exception of Glory’s Cozumel call, which has been postponed from 24 December to 27 December.

"We have also advised guests on future sailings to continue to plan for their vacation as booked," said a spokesperson from Carnival.

"We are looking forward to providing our guests with a great vacation and we appreciate their patience and understanding.

"Their cooperation has been nothing short of outstanding as we worked through the issues from Friday’s event."