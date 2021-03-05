Carrier flags UK's top luxury agents

Carrier has revealed a list of people and businesses across the UK it says are “leading the way in luxury travel” and are the most inspiring and influential luxury travel players as we move into 2021.

The luxury operator would ordinarily run a “glitzy awards ceremony” to recognise elements such as notable sales performance, but said this was not the right approach in the current circumstances.

Instead The Carrier 30 is a new list designed to “pay homage to inspiring business leaders, exceptional travel designers and small companies who, despite the challenges of 2020, have continued to deliver outstanding levels of service and support to their clients”.

“We are delighted to name The Carrier 30; there’s no denying this has been a challenging year for the whole industry, but some of our agent partners have responded to the crisis with an unprecedented level of integrity, putting their clients’ needs first at all times, and with such determination to continue elevating their service levels at even the most difficult of times,” said Rick Milne, Carrier’s head of sales.

“Throughout the pandemic we have seen the value in businesses that take a human approach to their customers and staff, and we believe it is important to highlight these people, especially now when many clients will be looking to book holidays with companies who have done the right thing over the past 12 months.”

Winners have been named in five categories dependent on their role and business model, and were all selected by a panel at Carrier having met specific criteria.

To help those listed promote themselves effectively, Carrier has also now created a range of collateral including personalised digital resources that can be adapted and used for agents to use how they prefer in their own marketing.

Milne said there is also a full content plan in place around promoting The Carrier 30 and the winners on their own social media channels and to their email database.

The Carrier 30 are:

The Luminaries

These are the agents seen by Carrier as “the luxury travel industry’s most successful directors and leaders, that inspire their teams and run businesses of true scale”:

Amanda Matthews & Karen Pocock, Designer Travel

James Turner, 360 Private Travel

Rob & Sarah Kenton, Triangle Travel

Sam Mullen, Quintessentially Travel

Wayne Pollock, Wayne Pollock Exclusive Luxury

The Future Retailers

The operator said these are the “retail travel brands who are redefining the retail experience for their customers; businesses with prominent locations in upscale neighbourhoods with innovative store design”:

Beaver Travel

More Travel

Small World Travel

Travel Bureau

Travelwise

Ultimate Destinations

Wetherby Travel

The Innovators

These are the “travel professionals who break the mould in terms of their approach; favouring a less conventional model and using their first-hand experience and social media engagement to influence their networks”:

Clare Levy, Different Planet Travel

Dan Salmon, Never a Wasted Journey

Emma Mackley, Emma Mackley Private Travel

Jen Lonergan, The Luxury Traveller

Lara Cutting, Lara Cutting Private Travel

Nadine Lear, Lear Travel

The Connoisseurs

Carrier said it sees these agents as the people who offer something totally unique and exclusive with “discreet businesses that focus on servicing a select number of highly valuable, affluent clients and take personal service to another level”:



Gin Ford, Future Travel Group

John Warrington, Janaway Travel

Joy Sellers, Travel Counsellors

Henry Neame, Place to Place Travel

Quality Travel

Tarporley Travel

The Rising Stars

And finally, Carrier said these are the “business owners who have raised their profile in the luxury travel industry last year, further enhancing their reputation in the sector through their personal service, proactive marketing and social media presence”:



Donna Cody, Not Just Travel

Emma Frearson, Midcounties Co-op

Julie Harrison, Bespoke Luxury Travel

Neil Pirie, Generation Travel

Sara Greene, Travel Counsellors

Suzanne Powell-Edwards, Travel Counsellors



