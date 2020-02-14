Carrier is planning a radical rethink of its content distribution, replacing brochures with a coffee table-style book, to be given to a smaller range of agents.
The book will be released towards the end of April and will act more as a source of inspiration for agents and their clients.
“The way people use brochures has been changing for a while, and we’ve found really good agents don’t often need a brochure when talking with clients anyway,” said Carrier’s managing director Mark Duguid. “This is more about offering something inspirational.”
“Now numbering six, our agency sales team has never been stronger too, and it’s down to their relationships with agents that we develop partnerships and business, so the brochure is also less relevant in that regard,” he added.
In a further bid to shake things up, the operator held its annual agent appreciation event at Bafta in London with the awards given first, followed by networking and a supplier showcase and then dinner, which was vegan.
The menu was created by Bafta chef Anton Manganaro, and was the same as that served to guests attending this year’s celebrity-studded Bafta awards.
“We wanted to offer a different kind of event format and make it much more engaging for agents,” said Duguid.
Among the winners on the night were Beaver Travel, picking up overall Luxury Agent of the Year; Dan Salmon, founder of Never A Wasted Journey, as Luxury Travel Designer of the Year; and Baldwins Travel for Luxury Agency Group of the Year.
John Warrington, founder of Janaway Travel, was recipient of a new category, the Managing Director’s Award.