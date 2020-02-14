The book will be released towards the end of April and will act more as a source of inspiration for agents and their clients.



“The way people use brochures has been changing for a while, and we’ve found really good agents don’t often need a brochure when talking with clients anyway,” said Carrier’s managing director Mark Duguid. “This is more about offering something inspirational.”



“Now numbering six, our agency sales team has never been stronger too, and it’s down to their relationships with agents that we develop partnerships and business, so the brochure is also less relevant in that regard,” he added.