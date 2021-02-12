Carrier to launch list of 'most inspiring and influential' agents

Carrier is to replace its usual annual awards ceremony and recognition event with The Carrier 30, aimed at highlighting “the most inspiring and influential in luxury travel”.

The operator held its last event at the prestigious BAFTA Piccadilly in February 2020, but acknowledging the dramatically altered landscape this year, will “celebrate the people and businesses leading the way in luxury travel” in a different way.

Carrier’s head of sales Rick Milne said the list will pay tribute to 30 “of the most inspiring business leaders, exceptional travel designers and small companies who, despite the challenges of 2020, have continued to deliver outstanding levels of service and support to their clients”.

Carrier would ordinarily honour its Preferred Partners based on sales performances, but said that this “simply isn’t feasible” at the moment, but that it still wanted to acknowledge the people and businesses in the sector they believe should be recognised for their achievements.

“We are delighted to announce our plans for The Carrier 30 and hope that by shining a light on these fantastic companies in this way, it will not only provide a much needed morale boost, but also give them something to shout about in the coming months,” said Milne.