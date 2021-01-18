Carrier is to pilot an “out of hours” initiative to support agents outside of standard opening times.

The new service is designed to provide agents with assistance with urgent requests that can’t wait until the next working day, and will be managed by a small “out of hours team”.

The team will be available to handle requests such as holding the last few seats on a flight, or securing the last suite at a hotel to help agents confirm as many bookings as possible during this period.

“Although this is only a pilot currently, we’re hopeful this can become a viable way to offer support outside of normal working hours to our key partners,” said Carrier’s head of sales, Rick Milne.

But he added that in light of ongoing uncertainty, Carrier would be “pressing pause” on its usual roster of events, training, promotions and educationals under its Preferred Partner Programme.