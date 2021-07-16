The South China Morning Post said the airline had commenced consultation on employing British-based cockpit crew in future.

The airline has closed pilot bases in Canada, Germany, Australia and New Zealand in recent months, affecting 280 jobs, although Cathay’s base in the US has been unaffected.

The newspaper said dozens of crew members eligible to work in Hong Kong had opted to relocate.

Hong Kong, which is on the UK’s green list, currently has a ban on flights from the UK because of concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19.