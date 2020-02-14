The carrier has suspended its Gatwick-Hong Kong service until 28 March, but is continuing five flights a day from Heathrow and its daily Manchester service, although the airline said it would make “minor adjustments” to Manchester schedules.

British Airways has also merged its double-daily Hong Kong flight until further notice.



The bulk of Cathay’s reductions are regional flights, with 90% of all services to mainland China suspended until the end of March.



Cathay Pacific Group chief customer and commercial officer Ronald Lam said: “This was the most challenging Chinese New Year period we have experienced. As the novel coronavirus outbreak in mainland China intensified towards the end of the holiday period, travel demand dropped substantially.



“With more governments worldwide having imposed travel restrictions on passengers from mainland China and in some cases Hong Kong, we are seeing continued cancellations of bookings."