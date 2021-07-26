More positively, nearly 80 countries are reportedly being assessed for potential promotion to the quarantine-free green list next month, although many are not expected to “make the cut”.

The UK is considering relaxing Covid restrictions for visitors travelling from the EU and US, although the decision is said to be “finely balanced”.

Here are the key headlines concerning travel making the national press on Tuesday (27 July).

Ministers urge caution as Covid cases plunge again

Downing Street and scientists are remaining cautious about declaring a turning point in the Covid crisis after the number of infections in the UK dropped for a six consecutive day. A spokesperson for Boris Johnson said the country was “not out of the woods yet”. (The Guardian)

US confirms it will not lift restrictions due to Delta variant

The White House has confirmed the US will not lift current travel restrictions “at this point” because of fears about the spread of the Delta variant of Covid. This means rules banning non-US citizens who have travelled to the UK in the past 14 days will remain in place and dashes hopes of trips to the US this summer. (Sky News)

Scientists considering 77 countries for green list

Some 77 countries are currently under review by the Joint Biosecurity Centre (JBC) for a possible move to the quarantine-free green list, which will be updated next week. But government sources have warned many of these destinations may not “make the cut” for green status following the assessment process. (The Telegraph)

UK to consider relaxing travel restrictions from EU and US

The UK government is considering the loosening of travel restrictions for visitors from the EU and US in a move that could boost the inbound tourism industry. Sources say a move to reduce quarantine rules for EU and US arrivals was under discussion, with a decision on the issue “finely balanced”. (Financial Times)

Sardinia wildfires forces 900 people to flee their homes

Forest fires on the Mediterranean island have led to the evacuations of some residential areas. The blazes broke out over the weekend and have destroyed more than 20,000 hectares. Neighbouring France and Greece have sent help to Sardinia including aircraft to fight the fires. (The Independent)

Profits won’t take off this year, warns Ryanair

The Irish low-cost airline says it is unlikely to fly profitably this year as it cuts fares to encourage more passengers back on its flights. Ryanair has flown 60% of its normal capacity in July, which will increase to around 67% in the peak summer month of August. (The Times)