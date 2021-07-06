Many outlets how the lifting of restrictions will benefit holidaymakers, but some caution that not all will be able to enjoy greater freedoms to travel this summer.

Meanwhile, there is news of a huge explosion in Dubai, and face mask-related flight disruption in the US. Here are the key national press headlines concerning travel on 8 July.

Travel rule changes for double jabbed to be set out

Transport secretary Grant Shapps will make a statement to MPs this morning about which countries fully vaccinated travellers from England can visit without having to quarantine. (BBC)

Amber exemption will open 140 countries

More than 140 countries will be open to British tourists with changes due to be confirmed today. Double jabbed travellers will be able to visit amber listed destinations without quarantine but will have to take a PCR test on return, costing up to £400 for a family of four. (Sky News)

Day two testing requirement to remain

The transport secretary is expected to tell the Commons that the requirement to take a PCR test on day two of return will remain. Unvaccinated children will be exempt from quarantine but will still need to be tested. Tests will remain for green list countries until at least 31 July. (The Telegraph)

Young parents may miss their foreign holiday

Young parents may miss out on an overseas break because they will not be double jabbed by the end of the school summer holidays. Parents under 30 will not be fully vaccinated until well into August and may not be able to travel until September, as only 32% of those in their thirties have been double jabbed. (The Sun)



Northern Ireland restrictions may be eased

Stormont ministers will meet later to decide whether to ditch some restrictions from 26 July. They are likely to include the return of conferences and exhibitions. However, some argue Northern Ireland should not be following changes being made in England. (BBC)

Huge explosion rocks Dubai port

Fire tore through a container ship after a massive explosion on board a vessel entering Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port. No deaths or injuries were reported and terrorism is not suspected. (Metro)

Flight cancelled after teens refuse to wear masks

An American Airlines flight from Charlotte to Nassau was cancelled after 30 youths were disruptive and refused to wear face protection. The 17 and 18-year-olds spent the night at the airport before continuing their journey. (The Standard)