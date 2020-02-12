Celebrity Cruises’ first ship to launch in the UK in a decade has finished its sea trial.
Celebrity Apex returned to the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France after its first test sailing in the Bay of Biscay on 4 February.
The cruise line said the trial, which was overseen by more than 50 crew members, engineers and nautical experts, found Apex to be efficient and comfortable.
“The purpose of a sea trial is to test the functionality of the ship, but this wasn’t just any sea trial – and Celebrity Apex isn’t just any ship,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises’ president and chief executive.
"In typical Edge Series-fashion, the ship absolutely exceeded our expectations, performing perfectly in line with our above-and-beyond operating standards."
Celebrity Apex echoes the line’s first Edge Series ship, Celebrity Edge, which includes a floating Magic Carpet cantilevered off the ship’s side to 16 decks above sea, indoor and outdoor garden escapes and two-story villas with their own private terrace and plunge pool.
It is the first Celebrity Cruises’ ship to be launched in the UK in over a decade.
Captain Dimitris Kafetzis added: “It was an absolute honour to stand at the helm of Celebrity Apex for her highly successful first sea trial.
"Celebrity Apex is truly a beautiful and highly advanced vessel.”
The ship will debut from Southampton on 1 April this year, with a mini-season of five sailings to Northern Europe.