Celebrity Apex returned to the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France after its first test sailing in the Bay of Biscay on 4 February.

The cruise line said the trial, which was overseen by more than 50 crew members, engineers and nautical experts, found Apex to be efficient and comfortable.

“The purpose of a sea trial is to test the functionality of the ship, but this wasn’t just any sea trial – and Celebrity Apex isn’t just any ship,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises’ president and chief executive.

"In typical Edge Series-fashion, the ship absolutely exceeded our expectations, performing perfectly in line with our above-and-beyond operating standards."