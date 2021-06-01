Celebrity Cruises UK boss Jo Rzymowska has thanked agents for their support amid the pandemic as the line readies itself to restart sailings from Southampton.

Rzymowska, the line’s vice-president and managing director EMEA, released a video message for trade partners after meeting Celebrity Silhouette upon the ship’s arrival in Southampton on Monday (28 June).

Celebrity is due to start its summer of British Isles sailing this weekend.

"We’re going to have a gorgeous British summer and we’re so excited to be bringing her [Silhouette] back home,” she said.

"It’s been a long, long 15 months for all of us but this is a really exciting time.

"A massive thank you for all of your support. We are really looking forward to together coming back into service and welcoming our mutual guests onboard. So, thank you to you all, and here’s to a great season - someday is finally here."