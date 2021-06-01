Two guests onboard Celebrity Millennium have tested positive for Covid-19

Celebrity Cruises has confirmed two guests have tested positive for Covid-19 onboard Celebrity Millennium.

The two guests, who shared a stateroom, are asymptomatic and have been placed in isolation, Celebrity said in a statement.



The cases were identified through routine testing ahead of the ship’s departure from St Maarten on Saturday (5 June).



Millennium is sailing a seven-night itinerary, calling in Barbados, Aruba and Curacao. Around 500 passengers are onboard, in excess of 95% of whom are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.



All crew are also required to be fully vaccinated.