The line started cruising from Southampton on Celebrity Silhouette earlier this month and will now add three new itineraries around the UK in September.

Silhouette will now be sailing on additional seven or nine-day itineraries from Southampton departing on 4, 11 and 18 September.

The seven-night itinerary departing on 4 September will call at Dover, Belfast and Portland, which will be followed on 11 September by another seven-night trip visiting Liverpool, Belfast and Dover.

A nine-night cruise will also depart on 18 September will calls at Kirkwall, Inverness, Liverpool, Belfast and Glasgow.

Celebrity is offering passengers the ability to cancel up to 48 hours before sailing, as part of its Cruise with Confidence programme, while free parking is also available at Southampton alongside complimentary upgrades from Ocean View to Balcony cabins.