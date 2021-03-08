Celebrity Cruises claims to be the first cruise line to launch a trade-dedicated podcast.

Conversations with Celebrity is hosted by training manager Leon Hand and aimed specifically at agents.

The first monthly episode includes an interview with Jo Rzymowska, the brand’s vice-president and managing director, EMEA. In addition, Hand’s training session will focus on Celebrity Cruises’ new Always Included offering, with tips on upselling to Elevate and Indulge packages.

Celebrity said its venture into podcasting came after the pandemic saw the medium’s popularity increase 24% over the past year, meaning now 7.1 million people in the UK listen to a podcast each week.

Hand said: “The beauty of a podcast is that it gets you away from a screen and you can listen anywhere, at any time. Responding to how our agents are consuming information right now is important to us, and it’s clear many have increased their listening in lockdown.”

The podcast is available on Spotify, SoundCloud and other popular audio streaming platforms.

Its launch aligns with one of two newly released courses in the Celebrity Passport training programme. The first is about the Always Included fares, upgrade packages and The Retreat.

The second will look at 2022/23 worldwide deployment for Celebrity, including Celebrity Silhouette’s return to Southampton.