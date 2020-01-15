Reshma Saujani, chief executive of Girls Who Code, will perform the naming ceremony for Celebrity Apex in March.

Due to debut in April, it is the first Celebrity ship to be launching in the UK in more than a decade and is part of the Edge Series.

Multi-award winning Saujani - who is also the bestselling author of Brave, Not Perfect - created Girls Who Code in 2012 and has since reached 185,000 young women across the world.

The organisation, which has a presence in the UK, US, India and Canada, is working to close the technology gender gap by teaching 11- to 18-year-old girls computer science skills for free.

"Just as we are on a mission to close the gender gap in tech in our lifetimes, Celebrity Cruises is leading the way to create a more diverse future in the maritime industry," said Saujani.