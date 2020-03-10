The line cited continued port closures and "rapidly changing global travel restrictions" owing to the spread of the coronavirus for its decision, and to "help ensure the continued safety of guests and crew".



All guests booked will automatically receive a 125% future cruise credit valid until 31 December 2021.



Guests can also claim a 100% refund any time up until the expiration of their future cruise credit.



Pre-booked shore excursions will be refunded in full, as will any pre-purchased onboard packages such as drinks, internet and speciality dining.



Celebrity is advising any guests with independent arrangements to contact their tour operator as soon as possible.



Guests with air travel and hotels booked through Flights by Celebrity will automatically be refunded.



Those with independent air travel arrangements should contact their airline or carrier directly for cancellation.