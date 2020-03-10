Celebrity Cruises has temporarily suspended global operations until 11 April.
The line cited continued port closures and "rapidly changing global travel restrictions" owing to the spread of the coronavirus for its decision, and to "help ensure the continued safety of guests and crew".
All guests booked will automatically receive a 125% future cruise credit valid until 31 December 2021.
Guests can also claim a 100% refund any time up until the expiration of their future cruise credit.
Pre-booked shore excursions will be refunded in full, as will any pre-purchased onboard packages such as drinks, internet and speciality dining.
Celebrity is advising any guests with independent arrangements to contact their tour operator as soon as possible.
Guests with air travel and hotels booked through Flights by Celebrity will automatically be refunded.
Those with independent air travel arrangements should contact their airline or carrier directly for cancellation.
"As always, the safety and wellbeing of our guests and crew are our highest priority," said Celebrity in a statement. "We hope to welcome you onboard soon for another amazing Celebrity cruise."
It comes after parent, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd, suspended operations in the US. RCCL’s line, Royal Caribbean, announced on Saturday (14 March) it was suspending operations globally.
The move looks set to halt Celebrity Apex’s debut in Southampton on 1 April, although Celebrity is yet to confirm arrangements for the launch of Apex – Celebrity’s second Edge-class ship and its first ship due to be launched in the UK for a decade.
Apex is due to sail a mini-season of five European sailings before an inaugural summer season in the Mediterranean.