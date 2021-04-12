The brand’s multi-channel “Someday is Here” campaign will feature TV adverts airing from 1 May, while Celebrity will also be advertising on commercial radio stations.



Celebrity will be operating a series of itineraries around the British coastline on the renovated Celebrity Silhouette this summer, starting from early July.



Jo Rzymowska, vice-president and managing director, Celebrity Cruises EMEA, said: “The hero message of our return to service campaign, ‘Someday is Here’, is resonating deeply with everyone at the moment.



“We’re here to say that ‘Someday is Here’ and what better place to celebrate it than on a Celebrity cruise.”



The line is also incentivising the trade with £20 Celebrity Rewards points on every booking and has created a dedicated marketing toolkit for the renovated Celebrity Silhouette.



Claire Stirrup, sales director, UK and Ireland, added: “There’s no better way to reconnect with friends and family this summer than on a Celebrity Cruises holiday.



“Our newly revitalised ship offers incredible spaces – from the cocktails in the new-look Sunset Bar to the ultimate sanctuary of The Retreat, designed by Kelly Hoppen.”