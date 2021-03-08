Silhouette underwent a “bow to stern” refit last year to bring the vessel in line with Celebrity’s Edge-class series

Celebrity Cruises has confirmed plans to operate round-UK sailings this summer onboard its recently refurbished Celebrity Silhouette.

The line said it would offer “luxury staycations to discerning British guests” when sailings launch from Southampton in July.

Silhouette will cruise with all adult passengers vaccinated against Covid-19, and those under the age of 18 showing proof of negative PCR tests.

The first voyage will take place on 3 July, with Silhouette embarking on a series of six- to eight-night itineraries around the British coastline.

Guests will have the chance to explore the Jurassic Coast from Portland, discover Scottish cities and highlands from Inverness, Kirkwall and Glasgow and visit Belfast and Liverpool.

Celebrity said its restart in UK waters underlined its commitment to the UK market and "confidence in trusted travel partners”.

Incentives and resources available to support agents selling its new staycation cruises this summer include £20 Celebrity Rewards points on every booking, a dedicated marketing toolkit on Silhouette’s refurbishment and double Captain’s Club loyalty points for guests.