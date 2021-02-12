Celebrity Silhouette's return to Southampton will be among the topics covered in the guide

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its first digital selling guide, designed to support and boost agents’ knowledge of the line’s product – and sharpen their upselling skills.

The "online encyclopaedia" covers Celebrity’s 2022/23 programme, and will be supported with additional trade content and tools, as well as a new points-based rewards scheme.



Presented in flipbook format, agents can quickly navigate to specific aspects of the line’s offering, with selling tips and informative videos interspersed throughout.



Interactive inks, meanwhile, allow agents to quickly access other support tools, such as flyers, Celebrity’s digital Retreat brochure, and other materials.



Focuses include Celebrity Silhouette’s return to Southampton, and Celebrity’s "New Luxury" proposition, which includes its Always Included offering designed to ensure guests feel everything has been taken care of for them.