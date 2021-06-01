The cutting-edge Parabolic Ultra Bow was designed to "slice through the water, reducing friction and increasing speed"

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Edge departed on a voyage to Mexico and the Bahamas on 26 June making it the first to sail from a US port since the start of the pandemic.

Led by first-American female captain Kate McCue, the ship departed on a seven-night sailing from Fort Lauderdale at 6pm.

Richard Fain, chairman of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity, said this was a "momentous sailing" for the industry.

"It’s not only a huge honour to be the first ship back in the water, leading the industry in the long-awaited return to US-based cruising, it’s also an incredible achievement and testament to the tireless efforts of our shoreside team and onboard crew," he added.

"The significance of this moment is not lost on anyone on our team or the industry.

"We have longed for this day, not only because it represents a return to service and doing what we love to do most, but because we know that for many the return of cruising is a symbol of the world’s return to normalcy."

Celebrity Silhouette will depart from Southampton on 3 July and Celebrity Flora will resume sailing the Galapagos Islands on 4 July.