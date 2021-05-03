Celebrity Edge will become the first major cruise ship to sail from the US in more than a year next month.

Edge has been cleared to sail from Fort Lauderdale in June. The ship will depart Port Everglades on 26 June.



“For the past 15 months, our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ’someday’," said Celebrity president and chief executive Lisa Lutoff-Perlo. "I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived."



Richard Fain, chair and chief executive of Celebrity parent Royal Caribbean Group, added: "Today’s exciting news is the result of a collaboration with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), our elected officials at the local, state and national levels, and our industry partners at Clia.



"We’ve consulted with the brightest minds in the health industry to ensure that our passengers and crew feel safe and comfortable on our ships while enjoying the uncompromised experience they know and love.”