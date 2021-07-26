Equinox departed Fort Lauderdale for the Caribbean on Sunday (25 July), the eighth Celebrity ship to resume operations after Celebrity Millennium got things going on 5 June.



St Maarten, St Thomas and Nassau will all feature on Equinox’s seven-night western Caribbean itinerary, with the ship to rotate eastern and western itineraries.



Celebrity is currently sailing the Caribbean, Europe, the UK, Alaska and the Galapagos, with Celebrity Silhouette operating the line’s seacation season out of Southampton.