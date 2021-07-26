More than half of Celebrity Cruises’ fleet is now sailings again, with Celebrity Equinox becoming the line’s latest ship to return to service at the weekend.
Equinox departed Fort Lauderdale for the Caribbean on Sunday (25 July), the eighth Celebrity ship to resume operations after Celebrity Millennium got things going on 5 June.
St Maarten, St Thomas and Nassau will all feature on Equinox’s seven-night western Caribbean itinerary, with the ship to rotate eastern and western itineraries.
Celebrity is currently sailing the Caribbean, Europe, the UK, Alaska and the Galapagos, with Celebrity Silhouette operating the line’s seacation season out of Southampton.
"Bringing a large cruise ship back into service isn’t as easy as turning the ignition key," said Brian Abel, Celebrity’s senior vice-president of hotel operations.
"It’s a multi-dimensional process that involves moving and training crew, large-scale procurement, mechanical adjustments, destination outreach, port availability, sales and marketing and so much more.
"We were ready and we successfully executed this herculean effort with finesse to welcome our guests back onboard for the Celebrity experience they know and love."
Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity president and chief executive, added she wanted to pay tribute to the line’s crew, their families and also its guests for coming together to make the restart work.