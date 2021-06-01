Celebrity Cruises has launched an "innovative" app which will "transform" guests’ experiences onboard Celebrity Silhouette ahead of its first sailing from Southampton on 3 July.

From their personal devices, travellers can check-in, scan their passport information and upload a self-taken security photo to generate a mobile boarding pass and qualify for expedited boarding.

People will also be able to download a digital cabin key via the app.

The onboard safety drill can also be completed via mobile devices, including information on where to go in case of an emergency and life jacket instructions.

All travellers, who must be fully vaccinated, also need to provide proof of a negative PCR test taken 24-72 hours before the time of sailing. Those aged 3-17 will need to take an antigen test at the terminal prior to embarkation.