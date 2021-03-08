Celebrity Cruises has unveiled new itineraries in the Galapagos Islands for 2023.

The line will offer six sailings across its three-ship Galapagos fleet - Celebrity Flora, Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration.



Flora, Celebrity’s first ship designed exclusively for the destination, will offer Outer Loop and Inner Loop cruises allowing guests to spot exotic wildlife and walk on volcanic islands.

Meanwhile, Xpedition and Xploration will operate seven-night Northern Loop and Southern Loop voyages.

Celebrity’s Galapagos cruises are all-inclusive and include twice-daily guided shore excursions, locally sourced cuisine, unlimited Wi-Fi, tips, hotel stays and flights between Ecuador and the islands.