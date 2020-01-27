New culinary venues, menus and programming, as well as three new stage shows are among the first details revealed by Celebrity, building on sister ship Edge’s onboard offering.



Other features include The Retreat, an exclusive area for suite guests complete with sun deck, lounge and restaurant, as well as the first F45 fitness training centre at sea and a beer sommelier.



“Celebrity Edge raised the standard for modern luxury vacations,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and chief executive of Celebrity Cruises. “Celebrity Apex – the second ship in our Edge series – goes even further [and] takes every onboard experience to the very peak of what’s possible at sea.”



Apex maintains and builds on many of Edge’s headline features, including the cantilevered "Magic Carpet" suspended on the side of the ship offering panoramic drinking and dining; all-new theatre productions; and several beauty, fitness and wellness "firsts" at sea.



New eating and drinking venues include the Craft Social Bar, offering cocktails, wine and more than 50 craft beers curated by the ship’s beer sommelier, as well as contemporary comfort food that ranges from Kobe beef sliders to mac and brie while large TVs will show live sports.