The line put its “staycation” itineraries on sale earlier this week, which will sail on a refurbished Celebrity Silhouette from Southampton, starting on 3 July. Plans for the cruises were announced last month.



Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity’s vice president and managing director EMEA, said: “We’ve seen extraordinary demand so far for bookings for Celebrity Silhouette, particularly our first cruises out of Southampton, as holidaymakers are just as keen for a return to cruising as we are.