Celebrity Cruises has seen a “phenomenal response” from consumers for its first cruises around the UK coast.
The line put its “staycation” itineraries on sale earlier this week, which will sail on a refurbished Celebrity Silhouette from Southampton, starting on 3 July. Plans for the cruises were announced last month.
Jo Rzymowska, Celebrity’s vice president and managing director EMEA, said: “We’ve seen extraordinary demand so far for bookings for Celebrity Silhouette, particularly our first cruises out of Southampton, as holidaymakers are just as keen for a return to cruising as we are.
“The popularity of Silhouette’s revitalised suites combined with the unique appeal of The Retreat is proving an enticing proposition as family and friends reunite to really make the most of a luxury staycation this summer.”
Celebrity Silhouette has undergone a multi-million-pound renovation including “reimagined” cabins and suites. The ship will sail on a series of six to eight-night trips around the UK coastline this summer.