Celebrity Silhouette docked at its homeport of Southampton

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Silhouette arrived at its home port of Southampton on Monday (28 June) ahead of its summer season.

Starting from 3 July, the vessel will embark on a series of six to eight-night voyages around the British coastline.

Jo Rzymowska, vice president and managing director EMEA, said the line "can’t wait to treat guests" with the "ultimate luxury staycation".

"After over a year away, it’s a truly special feeling to be welcoming the beautiful Celebrity Silhouette back to UK shores," she added.

"Our much-anticipated summer season marks a real vote of confidence in the UK cruise industry and we can’t thank our travel partners enough for all the support they’ve shown us."

The ship will sail with fully vaccinated crew and guests aged over 18.