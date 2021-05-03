Celebrity Flora will be the line's first ship to return to the Galapagos

Celebrity Cruises will return to the Galapagos Islands this summer.

Celebrity Flora will be the line’s first ship to visit the archipelago, known for its diversity and abundance of nature and wildlife, operating from 4 July.



Celebrity Xpedition will resume Galapagos sailings from 24 July, and Celebrity Xploration from 18 September.



Guests will be joined by certified naturalists from the Galapagos National Park to guide the journeys.



Xpedition and Xploration will sail northern and southern loop itineraries.



Ships will sail with vaccinated crew, and sailings will be available to vaccinated adult guests. Children under the age of 18 will have to provide evidence of a negative PCR test result for Covid-19.