Celebrity Silhouette embarked upon its first ex-Southampton sailing in 19 months at the weekend

Celebrity Cruises has marked its return to UK sailings with a bullish promise to get as many agents as possible back onboard its ships, while ramping up its trade loyalty scheme to new heights.

Speaking to TTG as Celebrity Silhouette embarked on its first ex-Southampton sailing in 19 months, UK & Ireland sales director Claire Stirrup pledged next April’s arrival of third Edge-class ship Celebrity Beyond would be a catalyst for boosting the line’s Celebrity Moments rewards programme.

“Watch this space, because Celebrity Moments is going to be revolutionised, so will be bigger and better than ever before,” she explained. “There are new initiatives on the way, which will be announced by the autumn.”

Vice-president and managing director EMEA Jo Rzymowska also paid tribute to agents for their “great support” over such a tough period.

Approximately 100 trade partners are onboard the six-night cruise, calling at Dover, Belfast and Liverpool.

It is the first of Celebrity’s nine UK voyages this summer, but planned Scottish calls have been axed from July’s departures following the devolved government’s refusal to let cruise lines dock at its ports.

Rzymowska said the company was waiting to see if the situation changed in time for August’s sailings, but back-up itineraries were in place.