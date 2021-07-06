Center Parks has identified a site near Gatwick airport for its sixth UK holiday village.

The operator has an option agreement to buy 553 acres of woodland at Oldhouse Warren south of Crawley, where it plans to build up to 900 lodges catering for 4,500 guests.

Planning permission will be sought for lodges, a swimming complex, restaurants and a spa. The development will create around 1,500 permanent local jobs but is expected to meet opposition from environmentalists.

Center Parcs’ chief executive Martin Dalby said: “It is really exciting to have identified a potential site for another Center Parcs village in the UK. The proposal we will be submitting will create a significant number of jobs and bring major benefits to the local and national economy.

“Today’s announcement marks the first step of a long journey, and there is still a huge amount of work to be done before we can submit a planning application.

"As a business, we take our responsibility to the local community extremely seriously and look forward to sharing our plans as they progress.”

Center Parcs also has sites in Cumbria, Nottinghamshire, Suffolk, Bedfordshire and Wiltshire as well as Longford in Ireland.