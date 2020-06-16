Search TTG
Search
Remember me
New to TTG?
Register
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Competitions
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
16 Jun 2020
Win a stay in El Gouna, Egypt
01 Jun 2020
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
Win a stay in El Gouna, Egypt
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
Events
Agent Matters
Restart travel: Restoring trust
One Week at a Time
Restart: Luxury Travel
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
TODAY AT 2PM: TTG Restoring Trust seminar
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
PPA Independent Publishing Company of the Year 2019
Topics
Agents
Air
Brexit
Business advice
City & Finance
Coronavirus Business Support
Coronavirus Updates
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Opinion
Product
Responsible tourism hub
Technology
Thomas Cook collapse hub
Touring & Adventure
TTG Travel Heroes hub
Cruise
Destination Canada hub
Destinations
Diversity & Inclusion hub
Inbound tourism hub
Luxury
Operators
Videos
TTG Diversity Charter
30 Under 30
everywoman in Travel
ITT hub
WTM hub
VIEW ALL TOPICS
Events
Agent Matters
Restart travel: Restoring trust
One Week at a Time
Restart: Luxury Travel
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
VIEW ALL EVENTS
TTG'S SERIES OF ONLINE EVENTS
TODAY AT 2PM: TTG Restoring Trust seminar
VIEW ALL EVENTS
Competitions
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
16 Jun 2020
Win a stay in El Gouna, Egypt
01 Jun 2020
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
Win a stay in El Gouna, Egypt
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
VIEW ALL COMPETITIONS
More
About TTG
Our Vision
Contacts
Digital Editions
Editions Archive
Subscribe for Print
Features Lists & Media Packs
Advertise
Travel Industry Jobs
Apply for travel industry jobs or advertise your own recruitment brief.
Center Parcs to reopen UK holiday villages next month
26 Jun 2020
by James Chapple
All five villages closed from 20 March owing to the coronavirus pandemic
To continue reading...
Please log in below or join now for free unlimited access.
Join now
For assistance contact
support@ttgmedia.com
Remember me
Register
|
Reset password
James Chapple
Deputy News Editor
TTG Media Ltd.
More By This Author
Princess Cruises refunds 'nearly 60% complete'
Seabourn names Carnival Corp exec Josh Leibowitz new president
G Adventures further extends touring suspension
Most Read
Foreign Office tweaks wording of global travel advice
Tui: 'No plans' to reopen stores to customers on 15 June
Quarantine 'to be scrapped' in govt U-turn
Spain cools UK air bridge hopes
Turkey reportedly nearing summer travel agreement with UK
TTG Luxury Summer 2020
23 Jun 2020
Latest Editions
VIEW ALL
TTG Luxury Summer 2020
Read TTG 22 June
Read TTG 15 June
Read TTG 8 June
Read TTG 1 June
Recommended For You
Princess Cruises refunds 'nearly 60% complete'
26 Jun 2020
Seabourn names Carnival Corp exec Josh Leibowitz new president
26 Jun 2020
G Adventures further extends touring suspension
26 Jun 2020
EasyJet secures further £200m from aircraft sales
26 Jun 2020
Competitions
VIEW ALL
Win in Brand USA’s Big Badge Bonanza
16 Jun 2020
Win a stay in El Gouna, Egypt
01 Jun 2020
Win a soft sloth or toucan teddy with Costa Rica
12 May 2020
Join us onboard Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ EUROPA 2
23 Mar 2020
VIEW ALL
Our Next Events
VIEW ALL
One Week at a Time
29 Jun 2020
Online
Restart: Luxury Travel
30 Jun 2020
Online
TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies
10 Jul 2020
The Vox, Birmingham
TTG New to Weddings & Honeymoons Festival 2020
19 Oct 2020
Principal Manchester
TTG Media Limited.
Place of registration: England and Wales.
Company number 08723341.
Registered address: 6th Floor, 2 London Wall Place, London EC2Y 5AU
About Us
Advertise
Privacy
Contacts
Newsletters
Cookies
Our Vision
Worldwide
T&Cs
Subscribe
Feeds
Refunds