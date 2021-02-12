Abta's Mark Tanzer called for action from chancellor Rishi Sunak in next week's Budget

Abta's Mark Tanzer called for action from chancellor Rishi Sunak in next week's Budget

Abta chief executive Mark Tanzer has launched another plea for “tailored financial support” for the travel industry ahead of next week’s Budget.

In a new blog, Tanzer welcomed prime minister Boris Johnson’s “road map” for ending the current Covid-19 restrictions which he said was a “rare bit of good news for the industry”.



He raised the pressure on chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is due to deliver his Budget next Wednesday (3 March), by again calling for specific support for the industry.



“This week’s positive news needs to be reinforced by the chancellor in his Budget speech next week,” said Tanzer.



“With 12 months of lost income, travel remaining at a complete standstill and this year’s ski season and Easter holiday lost to the pandemic, difficult months still lie ahead and we need the government to support the industry through this time.