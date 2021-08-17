The British development organisation has supported deprived, excluded and vulnerable families in some of the poorest communities in Afghanistan for the past 40 years.

With the recent rise in violence following a change of regime in the country, humanitarian aid is "urgently needed to provide life-saving support to the men, women, and children, who have been affected by the conflict".

By booking through Charitable Travel, holidaymakers can donate 5% of their holiday price to a UK registered charity of their choice at no extra cost.

The move comes after a consortium of travel companies raised more than £47,000 for the appeal to help support Afghan tourism workers impacted by the growing conflict in the country.