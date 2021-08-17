Pilots, regardless of employment status, will be able to text #WePilots to 85258 and will be put in touch with a trained crisis volunteer via text, who will support and guide them as required.

The service will be provided in partnership with Shout 85258, a 24/7 UK text messaging service for times when people feel they need immediate support.

Independent and anonymous support is available on a range of wellbeing issues, such as anxiety, depression, loneliness, and abuse – problems that many have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is available 24/7, 365 days a year, and is free to those that need it at the point of use.

Scott Bateman, chairman of PilotsTogether, said "the impacts of the Covid-19 are going to be with us for some time".

"Pilots, including those currently flying, those on furlough, and those who have been made redundant, continue to be affected increased pressures through this challenging chapter," he added.