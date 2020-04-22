Charter flights to bring 900 Brits home from Nigeria

About 900 people who will board three chartered flights put on by the UK government - on 28 April, 1 May and 5 May - will bring the total number of travellers brought home from the country to about 2,000.

This follows flights last week from Lagos and Abuja to London.

"We appreciate this has been a difficult time and will continue to work closely with the Nigerian authorities to support those wishing to return to the UK," said James Duddridge, minister of state for Africa.

British travellers have been urged to visit the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s Nigeria advice pages for further information.

Chartered flights have so far returned British travellers from India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.