Richards will be tasked with 'bringing a new sense of energy to the business', said Not Just Travel co-founder Steve Witt

Cherie Richards will take on a significantly expanded role at Not Just Travel, heading up day-to-day operations at the homeworking and franchisee outfit.

Former Global Travel Group commercial director Richards has been appointed chief of staff after joining Not Just Travel as chief business development officer last June.



Not Just Travel said the new role would allow Richards to have a "much wider influence" over the company, while providing additional support to co-founders Steve Witt and Paul Harrison.



Richard will be "largely responsible" for day-to-day business and operations at Not Just Travel, and has been tasked with "bringing a new sense of energy to the business" ahead of the resumption of international travel.