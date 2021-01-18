Chris Etheridge has joined CV Villas as the firm’s new business development manager.

Etheridge will provide tailored support for new and existing agent and tour operator partners.



He will also take on responsibility for CV’s trade sales, incentives and campaigns, reporting to sales and operations manager Louise Wade.



Etheridge joins from SLC Representation, where he held several trade roles – most recently sales and marketing manager.



He has also set up a new CV Villas Facebook group for agents, which will offer weekly promotions for use on social media, as well as booking incentives and more.