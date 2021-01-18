Chris Galanty and Katherine Gershon have joined the board of the BTA

The Business Travel Association (BTA) has expanded its executive board with two new appointments, growing its governance team to 15 in total.

Flight Centre Corporate global chief executive Chris Galanty and Wexas managing director Katherine Gershon joined the board on Tuesday (2 February).



The BTA said Galanty and Gershon would contribute to the association’s efforts to highlight the importance of business travel to the UK economy.



Alongside the BTA’s executive board, they will be responsible for meeting and exceeding business objectives and will help shape the association’s future strategy in light of the coronavirus pandemic.



BTA chair Suzanne Horner said Galanty and Gershon’s wealth of experience and individual skill sets would "enrich" the BTA’s board at a crucial time for the sector.



Galanty has worked for Flight Centre for more than 23 years; in his current role, he is responsible for the company’s global travel management division FCM Travel Solutions and its largest SME specialist business travel provider, Corporate Traveller, along with other specialist brands.



"I will bring decisiveness and a determined growth strategy to the board," said Galanty. "I’m looking forward to utilising BTA’s global platform to discuss the challenges we as an industry are currently facing.”