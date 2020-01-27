Simmonds left Saga a decade ago to head up the Revitalise charity, which provides holidays and short respite breaks for disabled people and their carers.



He replaces Maria Whiteman, who left Saga late last year, and brings more than 20 years’ leadership experience to the role.



Simmonds will be tasked with driving transformation within Saga Holidays to meet its growth targets and bring the operator’s heritage to the fore.



Robin Shaw, Saga Travel chief executive, said: “I’m excited to welcome Chris to our business and our travel leadership team. I’m confident that Chris will be as integral to Saga Holidays’ future, as he was in its past, and is the right person to lead its transformation.”



Simmonds added: “I’m joining Saga not to relive the past but to use what is important from the past to shape the future. I want to contribute to Saga Holidays’ return to growth and ensure we can all enjoy the true spirit of Saga again."