Emerald Group went into administration in April after 45 years.

Citibond managing director Hitesh Mehta said the Emerald TMC name and staff would be retained.

“I am very excited to have the Emerald TMC Team on board. It is a perfect fit to our existing corporate travel team that has been serving the corporate traveller for over 45 years.

“As the world of business travel reopens, it will be a very different world, and to have the combined experience of our teams will mean all our clients will have the best possible levels of service and advice available to them 24/7.”

Caroline Atkinson, Emerald TMC corporate travel manager, added: “I and the whole team are delighted to be working with Citibond and Hitesh and his team, who are clearly committed to and understanding of the evolving corporate travel market and our clients.”