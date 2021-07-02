Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays’ will host a series of catch-up brunches for travel agent homeworkers across the UK on 14 July.

The operator’s "National Catch Up" will be hosted by its regional sales managers and is thought to be the first nationally coordinated face-to-face set of meetings since lockdown restrictions were eased.

Events will take place in Carlisle, Edinburgh, Leeds, Northampton, Oxford and Portsmouth, with other areas set to be covered before the end of the year.

Si Morris-Green, agency sales and marketing director, said the group has "lots to share" with the travel trade.

"As the government takes tentative steps towards the re-opening of international travel, we felt it was timely to get out and about and update agents, face to face, on all the recent developments at Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays," he added.

"Now’s the time to get out and about and help agents back on the road to recovery by giving them all the tools they need to help satisfy pent-up demand."