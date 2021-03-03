Samuel was most recently sales manager at Anantara Hotels and prior to that product manager for Audley Travel and Trailfinders.

At Classic, Samuel will oversee expansion in the Caribbean, Mauritius and the Seychelles as the well as heading the operator’s 16-strong product and purchasing team.

Classic’s director of product and commercial, Alex Gavalda said: ‘I’m delighted to welcome Kate to this senior position within our product and purchasing team.

“Kate brings a wealth of experience in buying and selling single and multi-centre destinations and a vast knowledge of the luxury hotel business. She is very well respected by our hotel and trade partners who had the opportunity to work with her during her last role at Anantara.

“This is another step forward for Classic Collection Holidays in supporting our travel agent partners by bringing more expertise to oversee an expansion in long-haul luxury sales and product.’

The move follows seven other appointments by the operator to its VIP, worldwide and product teams.

Samuel said: ‘This is a great opportunity to join a reinvigorated travel company and to use my hotel and product experience to broaden its commercial proposition.

“The selection of new tours, experiences and twin and multicentre product will give our trade partners an even wider offering for their customers, backed by the personalised service that travel agents associate with the Classic brand.”