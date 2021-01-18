Classic Collection has extended its customer guarantee, offering 100% refunds and free amendments while the pandemic continues.

The operator now offers the Classic Commitment, with full cash refunds if the customer’s holiday cannot be provided, plus no amendment fees on changes to holiday plans.

Director of agency sales and marketing Si Morris-Green said: “We are making commitments on amendment fees, refunds and Covid-compliancy; basically bringing what we have been doing throughout the crisis to the fore, giving customers the confidence that they need in order to book now.”

The Classic Commitment is available on “selected” current live bookings and all new bookings from 1 February 2021.

Morris-Green said the promise was designed to instil confidence in consumers.

“We know that there is huge pent-up demand for international travel. People want to be able to book an overseas holiday in 2021 but uncertainty surrounding travel regulations is leading to an understandable hesitancy.

“Classic’s Commitment aims to reassure our agent partners and mutual customers that their bookings are safe and secure with us no matter what happens.”

For a limited time, Classic is offering a £100 voucher to customers who amend bookings, rather than cancel.