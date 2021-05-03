The brochures are available from the Classic Collection website now digitally

Classic Collection has brought forward the launch of its Canary Islands and short-haul winter sun programmes amid growing confidence of a "promising winter market", and one it feels could be lucrative for agents.

Product includes high-end properties across the Canaries in Tenerife, Fuerteventura and Gran Canaria; other options include Morocco and Egypt.

Print copies of the Canaries brochure are available now from Tradegate, with the winter sun counterpart set for release from Monday (24 May).

Both are available digitally from the Classic Collection website.



Alax Gavalda, Classic’s direct of product and commercial, said: "A winter sun break is ordinarily a second or third break of the year, but this is an extraordinary year.



"Given the modest reopening of travel so far, customers might be viewing a winter sun escape as their only holiday. An abundance of unused annual leave coupled with lockdown savings waiting to be spent, and overdue extended family and friends get-togethers, are optimistic signals pointing towards higher value winter bookings."