The operator has appointed Martin Page, who previously worked for attractions specialist Do Something Different, to cover the north east and central region, while Jorge Quibell, formerly with If Only, will cover the south west region and the Channel islands.





In an internal appointment, Jo Moran steps up to the role of trade support manager based at the operator’s office in Worthing.



Si Morris-Green, director of marketing and agency sales, said: “Both Classic Collection and Classic Package Holidays continue to demonstrate their commitment to the travel trade and these appointments will give our agency partners the sales and marketing support that they need to sell our holidays, to drive business growth and to retain our mutual customers.



“Martin, Jorge and Jo bring a wealth of experience to our team and are a very welcome addition in taking our business to the next level, increasing further the support that agents already associate with the Classic brands.”