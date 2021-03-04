Classic has added New York for the first time

Classic Collection is gearing up to launch its new city breaks programme, which will feature New York for the first time.

A dedicated new 100-page city breaks brochure will debut in early-March; the initially digital-only collection will be available from the operator’s website.



It will showcase a wider range of pre-bookable experience and hotels, and will feature a renewed focus on competitive pricing.



Alex Gavalda, director of product and commercial, said the operator had been careful not to make the brochure, its 15th since March 2020, another "hotel directory".



"At no point during the health crisis have we stopped working on new programmes and destinations to the benefit of our trade partners and their customers," said Gavalda.



"We’re aiming to tempt clients away from OTAs and back into travel agencies to book a more rewarding and rounded city break experience.



"In this brochure, we highlight a selection of recommended hotels in primary locations, but we have the functionality to access a much wider choice of hotel accommodation."