Some 30 agent winners of Classic Package Holidays’ Place on a Plane incentive will head to Crete, with each invited to take a friend or family member.



There, they will spend three nights at the five-star all-inclusive Mitsis Laguna Resort and Spa, which sits beside a Blue Flag beach in Anissaras on the island’s north coast.



Later in October, Classic Collection Holidays will host three further fams to Sardinia, Majorca and Corfu, each showcasing Classic product.