Classic Collection will host nearly 100 agents across four fams this October heading to Greece’s islands, the Balearics and Italy – and the firm could yet further expand its fam programme, if travel rules permit.
Some 30 agent winners of Classic Package Holidays’ Place on a Plane incentive will head to Crete, with each invited to take a friend or family member.
There, they will spend three nights at the five-star all-inclusive Mitsis Laguna Resort and Spa, which sits beside a Blue Flag beach in Anissaras on the island’s north coast.
Later in October, Classic Collection Holidays will host three further fams to Sardinia, Majorca and Corfu, each showcasing Classic product.
Si Morris-Green, Classic director of agency sales and marketing, hinted at the fam programme to TTG earlier this year, and said it was "wonderful" to finally be able to recognise and reward the operator’s agent partners for their efforts during the pandemic.
"Our fam trips represent a great opportunity for agents to sample overseas travel at the present time so they can reassure their customers a great value overseas holiday is as appealing as it ever was," said Morris-Green.
"With the government due to review the requirements for international travel by 1 October, we are hopeful a relaxation in measures will afford further expansion of our future fam trip programme.
"Presently, we’re delighted to be doing everything we can to help our trade partners to get people travelling again and to kick-start our industry’s recovery."