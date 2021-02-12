Classic Package Holidays will offer Mexico, among other new mid- and long-haul destinations

Classic Package Holidays will offer Mexico, among other new mid- and long-haul destinations

Trade-only operator Classic Package Holidays has added a range of mid- and long-haul options to complement its existing short-haul proposition.

Dubai, Mexico and the Caribbean have been added for 2021 to capitalise on pent-up demand for what it described as "perennial UK market favourites".



Caribbean destinations include Barbados, Antigua, Saint Lucia and the Dominican Republic.



Classic said the decision to expand its offering followed feedback from the trade; new product is on-sale now, with live availability and dynamic pricing – and the promise of more additions to follow in the weeks and months to come.



Alex Gavalda, Classic director of product and commercial, said: "We are seeing strong, pent-up demand for these perennial UK market favourites and are making them even more tempting to our trade partners by offering them with the competitive prices that agents associate with the Classic Package Holidays’ brand.



"Live availability and dynamic pricing give us the flexibility to continually evolve our product, and over the next few weeks we will be adding new properties and destinations without compromising quality.



"We are offering a wider choice to our travel agent partners at a time when challenging market conditions could see a reduction in booking options for the trade."