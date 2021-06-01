The company's first brochure features 18 destinations with flights from up to 26 UK airports

Agent-only online operator Classic Package Holidays has launchd its first brochure featuring 18 destinations with flights from up to 26 UK airports.

It highlights more than 140 properties from the company’s total programme of 3,000 hotels.

Destinations featured include the Canary Islands, the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Mexico, North Africa and Dubai, with seven-night stays coming in at £209 per person.

Si Morris-Green, director of agency sales and marketing said: "Agents have been very supportive of Classic Package Holidays since our launch in April 2019.

"Our new brochure is an excellent selling tool for agents and allows them to increase awareness of our brand to their customers, showcasing the freedom, flexibility and choice of our product."

Regionalised copies of the digitalised brochure highlighting local flying are available from the operators’ regional sales managers.